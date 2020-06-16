Caputo, John S.
Caputo, John S.

BELLE FOURCHE | John S. Caputo, 76, died June 14, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills.

A Celebration of Life will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 19, at the funeral home, with live-streaming available at their website. Inurnment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

