PIEDMONT | Carl Clarence Carlson, 72, died Sept. 29, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on. Oct. 4, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel, with visitation beginning at noon. Burial will follow at the Black Hills National Cemetery.

