Donald Carroll Sr.

RAPID CITY | Donald “Don” Carroll Sr., 68, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018.

Don was born in Rapid City on April 21, 1950, to Robert and Nelda (Smith) Carroll. He lived in Rapid City for a brief time before moving to Fairburn to the family ranch. Don graduated from Central High School.

He married Darlene in 1976 and to this union three children were born: Amy, Tyler and Donald Jr.

Don was a loving father and grandfather and enjoyed haying and life on the farm. He was a volunteer in his community to many causes. Don also served for a time in the South Dakota Army National Guard.

Don is survived by his children, Amy (Jeremy) Knapp of Gillette, Wyoming, Tyler (Margo) Carroll and Donald (Michelle Wittkopp) Carroll, both of Fairburn; one granddaughter, Kimber; Darlene; his mother, Nelda Carroll; a sister, Linda Cates, and a cousin, Dennis Carroll. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, with a visitation beginning at 1 p.m. at Fairburn United Methodist Church.

