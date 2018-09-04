Subscribe for 33¢ / day

NEWCASTLE, Wyo. | Bob C. Carter, 94, died Aug. 24, 2018.

He served in the Army Air Corps.

Services will be at 2 p.m. today at Weston County Senior Services. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Sept. 5 at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

the life of: Carter, Bob C.
