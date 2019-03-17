Try 3 months for $3

STURGIS | Floyd A. Casteel, 71, died March 15, 2019.

He was in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on March 20, at the Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Services will be at 1:30 p.m. on March 21, at the funeral chapel. Burial, with military honors, will immediately follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.

