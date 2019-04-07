Try 3 months for $3

EDGEMONT | Loren James Caylor, 96, died April 4, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. on April 8, at the United Church in Edgemont. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on April 8, at the church. Burial will immediately follow at Edgemont Cemetery.

Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD

