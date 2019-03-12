Try 3 months for $3

STURGIS | James Lee Chapman, 77, died March 9, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Burial will be at 10 a.m. on March 13, at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel

Celebrate
the life of: Chapman, James L.
