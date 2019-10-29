TRACY, Minn. | Charles Childs, 99, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Chuck was born on July 17, 1920, in Arnegard, ND.
In 1942, he married Grace Saueressig and became a pilot with the Army Air Corps. During his career, he flew B-17s in WWII combat missions, the Berlin Airlift, and the Korean conflict. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1961 and made Rapid City his home.
Chuck was a life member of the VFW and American Legion. He was also a member of the Masons, the Shriners, and Eastern Star.
Chuck and Grace were long-time members of South Canyon Lutheran Church. Chuck played drums most of his life in various musical organizations. In 2017, Grace and Chuck moved to Tracy, MN.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; six siblings; son; and daughter.
He is survived by his wife Grace; daughters Connie (Norman) Peterson and Candy (Wayne) Taft, both of Storden, MN; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Memorials may be made to the Tracy Lutheran Church or The Murray County Hospice House for Tracy.
