Try 1 month for 99¢

HOT SPRINGS | John Charles Christensen, 94, died Dec. 20, 2018.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Dec. 27, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home

Celebrate
the life of: Christensen, John
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments