RAPID CITY | Joseph Samuel “Chris” Christian, 75, died Nov. 21, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Nov. 24, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Nov. 25, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

