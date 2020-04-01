Christy, Richard L.

Richard was born May 25, 1927 in Pierre, SD, to Loren Frederick Christy and Mary Josephine (Lewis) Christy. He grew up on the farm during the difficult '30s, and worked with his father Loren doing custom combining to make ends meet. The dirty '30s were too much for many and the family of six (Richard and three younger brothers) moved to Rapid City, SD, where Richard’s father found mechanics work. Richard graduated from Rapid City High School. He and his two younger brothers proudly served in the National Guard and all three were in Europe during WWII reconstruction, rebuilding and peacekeeping operations.

He married Irma Jeannine Kulhavy on Sept. 3, 1948, and together they had four children: three sons and a daughter. Richard loved music and people. Richard and his brothers brought harmonicas back from Germany and formed a harmonica band called the Christocrats styled after the famous Jerry Murad and the Harmonicats. He played stand up bass for many years in local bands and was secretary of the local Musicians Union in Rapid City for years. Richard worked as Master Sergeant in the National Guard for a number of years managing materials and supplies in the local armory and later as a supply manager for civilian contractors when the Titan II missile sites were being constructed south of Rapid City.