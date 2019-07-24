{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Lyle D. Clapp, 70, died July 21, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Celebration of Life services will be at 9 a.m. on July 26, at Kirk Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Clapp, Lyle D.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments