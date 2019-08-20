{{featured_button_text}}

SPEARFISH | Curtis W. Clark Jr., 90, died Aug. 16, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 22, at Grace Lutheran Church in Sturgis. Inurnment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis

To send flowers to the family of Curtis Clark, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Load comments