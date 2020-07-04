Clark Sr., Robert 'Bob'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Robert “Bob” George Clark Sr., 91, passed away on June 25, 2020 in Rapid City. He was born on Nov. 7, 1928 in Winner.

Bob grew up on his family homestead in Clearfield, where he drove a school bus at the age of 13 and later that same year drove a cattle truck to Omaha, NE. He joined the U.S. Army Air Force in 1947.

When he returned home to Winner due to a family hardship in 1949, he married the love of his life, Juanita Gemmrig. Their honeymoon consisted of a Harley Davidson Knucklehead motorcycle trip to the Black Hills. He reenlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1951, where he served as an Engine Tech on B-17 and B-21 aircrafts. He was stationed in Thailand and Guam during the Vietnam War where he obtained T-34 and TF-37 Jet Engine Aircraft qualifications. He was also stationed at Goose Bay Labrador USAF, Offutt AFB in Nebraska, and K. I. Sawyer AFB in Michigan. He arrived at EAFB in 1968, where he served as the SNCOIC of the Jet Engine Propulsion Aircraft Maintenance Wing until he retired as a Senior Master Sergeant (SMSGT) in 1970.