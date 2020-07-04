Clark Sr., Robert 'Bob'

RAPID CITY | Robert “Bob” George Clark Sr., 91, passed away on June 25, 2020 in Rapid City. He was born on Nov. 7, 1928 in Winner.
Bob grew up on his family homestead in Clearfield, where he drove a school bus at the age of 13 and later that same year drove a cattle truck to Omaha, NE. He joined the U.S. Army Air Force in 1947.
When he returned home to Winner due to a family hardship in 1949, he married the love of his life, Juanita Gemmrig. Their honeymoon consisted of a Harley Davidson Knucklehead motorcycle trip to the Black Hills. He reenlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1951, where he served as an Engine Tech on B-17 and B-21 aircrafts. He was stationed in Thailand and Guam during the Vietnam War where he obtained T-34 and TF-37 Jet Engine Aircraft qualifications. He was also stationed at Goose Bay Labrador USAF, Offutt AFB in Nebraska, and K. I. Sawyer AFB in Michigan. He arrived at EAFB in 1968, where he served as the SNCOIC of the Jet Engine Propulsion Aircraft Maintenance Wing until he retired as a Senior Master Sergeant (SMSGT) in 1970.
After retirement from the U.S. Air Force, he continued with his passion for vehicles and mechanics working at the Rapid City Ford garage, Rushmore Texaco, Westside Truckstop in Winner and Jerry’s Marine in Rapid City to name a few. In 1975, he started over and was hired at Ellsworth Transportation until 1984 when he enlisted in Civil Service at EAFB as a Heavy Mobile Equipment Repairer. He retired in 1995.
Up until his early 80s, you could find him tinkering in his home garage on boats, motorcycles, RVs, cars and trucks. In 1973 he rode a DT125 Yamaha in the 3-day National Trials. He also competed in numerous other motorcycle enduros throughout the years with his sons. In his later years, he spent his down time bowling in Senior Leagues at Robbinsdale Lanes. Even at 91, he could still throw a strike!
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Juanita Clark, his two sons, Robert G. (Pat) Clark Jr. and David A. (Gay) Clark, and his daughter, Diana M. Clark, all of Rapid City; his two sisters, Alice (Ray) Minchow of Winner and Lilly (Howard) Nussbaum of Belle Fourche; and a brother, William “Bill” (Joann) Clark of Winner. He has six grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Barbara Clark; his son, Eugene “Tuff” Clark; his brother, Cecil Clark; his sister, Betty Korb; and a grandson, Deon Clark.
Rapid City visitation will be at noon on Wednesday, July 8, followed by funeral services at 1 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home.
Winner visitation will be at 11 a.m. (CDT) on Thursday, July 9, at Mason Funeral Home followed by burial at 1 p.m. at the Winner Cemetery.
Family and friends are welcomed to share stories and condolences on the Kirk Funeral Home website.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.