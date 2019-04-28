{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Darwin Lee "Butch" Coats, 72, died April 22, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Coast Guard.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on May 3, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

