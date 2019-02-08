Try 1 month for 99¢

CUSTER | Charles “Chuck” Cochran, 79, died Feb. 3, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Feb. 18, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Custer Cemetery.

