RAPID CITY | Hilary P. Cole, 98, died March 8, 2019.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon May 10, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Inurnment with military honors will be at 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

the life of: Cole, Hilary P.
