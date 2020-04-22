Colhoff, Ira

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TUCSON, Ariz. | Ira Colhoff aka “Lawton Newton Pourier,” passed away on March 11, 2020, from acute respiratory failure in Tucson at Hospice Facility – Peppi’s House. He passed peacefully and his best friend McFarland was with him.

Ira was born on Sept. 2, 1931, at Rockyford, SD, to Emil Albert Pourier and Farris Irene (Cuny) Pourier. Upon the death of his biological mother Irene, when he was about 13 months old, he was adopted by George and Louise (Stirk) Colhoff. He was raised in Rapid City, SD, in a warm and loving family atmosphere — he loved his family very much and didn’t mind admitting that he was a momma’s boy. He graduated from Rapid City Central High School in May 1951.

On July 25, 1951, he enlisted into the U.S. Navy. He was a Radio Operator during the Korean War where he was taught how to hear a pin drop within 10’ and he kept this expertise until the day he died. On July 8, 1955, he was released from the U.S Navy with an Honorable Discharge. After his Navy enlistment he moved to Seattle, WA, and started his career at Boeing Co., where he met and later married Shirley Lillie. They were married on Nov. 26, 1957, and had two daughters. In January 1984, he retired from Boeing as an Engineer.