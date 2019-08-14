{{featured_button_text}}

BELLE FOURCHE | Richard E. Conley, 69, died Aug. 12, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Services will be at 9 a.m. on Aug. 19, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

