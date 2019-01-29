SIOUX FALLS | Kenneth Paul Cornacchio, 63, formerly of Rapid City, died Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at the Sioux Falls Veterans Hospital.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Renee of Sioux Falls; son, Brian (Melinda) Roth of Garretson; grandchildren, Jacob, Rebekah, Caleb, Elizabeth, Sarah, and Ariel; brothers-in-law, Harry (Linda) Walters of Wagner, Emery (Jackie) Walters of Rapid City, and Warren (Barb) Walters of Tyndall; sisters-in-law, MaryAnn Deurmier of Wagner, Ellen Jenkinson of Tyndall, Carol (Dave) Schaeffer of Custer, and Linda Plaatje of Avon; also nieces, nephews, many great friends, and soccer family. Also surviving are his family that are not local residents: Angie, Tony, Mario Jr., and Elizabeth.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers-in-law, Gary Deurmier, Bob Jenkinson, and Jim Plaatje.
Visitation, with family present to greet friends will be from 4-6 p.m. CST on Wednesday, Jan. 30, at George Boom Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 31, at Rustic Hills Community Church.
Additional visitation, with family present to greet friends will be from 2-4 p.m. MST on Sunday, Feb. 3, at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City.
Interment with military honors will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 4, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation to the Rec League Soccer Programs in Gillette, Wyoming, and Rapid City. Additional obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
