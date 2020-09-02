Craft, William J.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLACK HAWK | William Jefferson Craft, 81, longtime Rapid City firefighter, died peacefully at his home of natural causes on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

William was born August 16, 1939 in Gillette, Wyoming to Blake and Cora (Fortner) Craft. He attended school in Rapid City where he was on the rodeo circuit and was a member of Rapid Shifters Car Club. He graduated from Rapid City High School in 1957. He enlisted in the Army National Guard at 16 and later enlisted in the US Navy and was honorably discharged in 1962. He married Jan (McDonald) Borg and they lived at various naval bases, settling in Rapid City in 1962. In May 1978, William married Pat (Vliem) and they lived in Black Hawk, SD.

He was in the ‘Good Ol’ Boys Club, Black Hills Water Ski Club, was a member of the Jackpine Gypsies and was a longtime member of the Rapid City Fire Department, retiring in 1986.

He is survived by wife Pat; two daughters Jessica Craft and Natalie (Mark) Renken; two sons, Steve (Carol) and Dale (Lauri) Craft; six grandchildren; Jason, Sarah, Lucas, Heather, Karly, and Will; 11 great grandchildren and two sisters, Rita Tisdale and Dolores Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held at the Black Hills National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local VFW.