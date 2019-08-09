{{featured_button_text}}

SPEARFISH | Danny J. Craig, 69, died Aug. 6, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 13, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels

To plant a tree in memory of Danny Craig as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Load comments