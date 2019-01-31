Try 1 month for 99¢

BELLE FOURCHE | Lyman D. Cramer, 80, died Jan. 29, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Feb. 3, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills.

A Celebration of Life service will be at 10 a.m. on Feb. 4, at the Christian Life Center. Inurnment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

