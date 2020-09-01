Crawford, Richard E.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Richard E. Crawford, 79, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at Monument Hospice House.

Richard was born February 4, 1941 to Burton and Nora (Hoffert) Crawford in Wakonda, SD, the seventh of seven sons. At a young age he moved with his family to Rapid City and later to Wall, where he graduated from High School in 1959. After he graduated, he entered the U.S. Air Force. He married Carmen Ghering on September 23, 1961 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Wall.

Richard worked in the sand and gravel industry for many years. He worked for L.G. Everest for many years and later worked for Birdsall Sand and Gravel before retiring.

He had many interests including deer hunting, rock hunting, and cards. He loved playing cards with family and friends. He belonged to the Senior Center and played ping pong with his niece, Judy every week. He was a big boxing fan, having boxed as a boy.

Richard was preceded in death by his son, Jay; his parents; four brothers and his sister.

He is survived by his wife, Carmen; son, Paul (Terrie) and their children Ethan and Caleb; daughter, Julie (John) Movizzo and their children Charlotte, Sophie and Nathan; twin brother, Robert (Bobbie); brother Joe (Ardie); and several nieces and nephews.