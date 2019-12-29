Crew, Keith

PHILIP | Keith Crew, 91, died Dec. 26, 2019.
He served in the U.S. Army.
Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Kadoka with services to follow at 10:30 a.m. Burial with military honors will be after the service at Kadoka Cemetery.
Rush Funeral Home of Kadoka
