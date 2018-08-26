PHOENIX, Ariz. | It is with great sadness that the family of W.B. Scott Croff announces his passing on June 4, 2018, at the age of 40, in Phoenix.
Scott was born Nov. 4, 1977, in Deadwood, SD, to Ward and Julie (Felland) Croff. He attended schools in Watford City, ND, Johnson Corners Christian Academy, ND, Spearfish Christian School and graduated from Spearfish High School, Spearfish, SD. After graduation, Scott proudly served in the U.S. Army for three years, with time spent in South Korea and Texas. He was honorably discharged in 2000.
He enrolled in the College of Oceaneering, Long Beach, CA, graduating in 2001 as an underwater welder, specializing in weld inspection. He worked for 13 years on the Oakland/San Francisco Bay Bridge project until completion. Time was spent in China overseeing the production, welding and fabrication of bridge components.
He met Jamie Mattingly in 2014. A year later they were married in Hawaii. In 2016, the couple moved to Tucson, AZ, where he continued his inspection career. Scott had just formed his own company and was looking forward to being his own boss.
He will be deeply missed by his wife, Jamie, Tucson, AZ; mother, Julie and stepfather, Ron Hauck, Rapid City, SD; sister, Stephanie Croff and special friend Kyle, Seattle, WA; stepbrothers, Caleb Hauck, Big Fork, MT, and Joshua Hauck, Honolulu, HI; grandmother, Jeanne (Felland) Walters, Spearfish, SD; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
Scott was preceded in death by his father, Ward Croff; brother, Daniel Forland; and grandparents, Wally and Ila Croff and Omer Felland.
Scott loved his family dearly. He had a keen sense of humor and was clever, intelligent, adventurous, thoughtful and courageous. Scott’s many hobbies included bike riding, RC boats and cars, gardening, canning his famous Wooby Pickles, making beer, bread, and anything else he set his mind to. He regularly enjoyed smoking a fine Cuban cigar and hosting BBQs for his many friends and family.
A Celebration of Life was held at his parents’ home in Rapid City, SD, and at his previous home in Oakland, CA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.