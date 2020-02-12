Crossland, Jimmy L.
Crossland, Jimmy L.

Jimmy Crossland

BOX ELDER | Jimmy Lee Crossland, 61, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at the Fort Meade VA Medical Center.

Jim was born on Sept. 23, 1958 in Okolona, MS, to Jimmy and Alberta (Miles) Crossland Sr.

Jim was raised and graduated high school in Whittier, CA. He joined the U.S. Army in 1977 and was honorably discharged in 1979.

Jim attended and received an accounting degree from National College of Business, Rapid City. He later became self employed as a contract trucker. After many years and thousands and thousands of over-the-road adventures, Jim resolved to employ his talents here in Rapid City. His last place of employment was Karl's TV and Appliance. Sarah, Jim’s wife, said that Jim thoroughly enjoyed working at Karl's and stated many times it was the nicest place of employment he’d ever worked at.

He married Sarah Lidmark on July 22, 2008 in Rapid City. They enjoyed years of commitment and unconditional love for each other.

Jim was an avid runner and although his illness kept him from his love of running towards the end — he constantly looked forward to the day he would get to run on those “Streets of Gold.” He also enjoyed gardening, yard work and planting trees as well as woodworking.

His favorite time was the joy of hanging out with “kids” of all ages. In fact, it was said that at church if there was loud laughter and “running” through the halls, it usually involved Jim and the kids. Jim was one of the original members of “Rich in Christ Church,” now known as “Hope 3:16,” started by Layne and Barb Lindberg. He and Sarah continued that membership throughout their lives together. Jim was an active member of the praise and worship team at church.

A viewing begins at 11 a.m., with Celebration of Life services at 1 p.m. today at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Interment, with military honors, will be at 3 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

A memorial has been established by the family.

Family and friends may sign his online guest register at osheimschmidt.com.

Service information

Feb 12
Visitation
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
11:00AM-1:00PM
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Blvd
Rapid City, SD 57702
Feb 12
Funeral Service
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
1:00PM
Feb 12
Graveside Service
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
3:00PM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Vally Dr
Sturgis, SD 57785
