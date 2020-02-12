Crossland, Jimmy L.

BOX ELDER | Jimmy Lee Crossland, 61, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at the Fort Meade VA Medical Center.

Jim was born on Sept. 23, 1958 in Okolona, MS, to Jimmy and Alberta (Miles) Crossland Sr.

Jim was raised and graduated high school in Whittier, CA. He joined the U.S. Army in 1977 and was honorably discharged in 1979.

Jim attended and received an accounting degree from National College of Business, Rapid City. He later became self employed as a contract trucker. After many years and thousands and thousands of over-the-road adventures, Jim resolved to employ his talents here in Rapid City. His last place of employment was Karl's TV and Appliance. Sarah, Jim’s wife, said that Jim thoroughly enjoyed working at Karl's and stated many times it was the nicest place of employment he’d ever worked at.

He married Sarah Lidmark on July 22, 2008 in Rapid City. They enjoyed years of commitment and unconditional love for each other.

Jim was an avid runner and although his illness kept him from his love of running towards the end — he constantly looked forward to the day he would get to run on those “Streets of Gold.” He also enjoyed gardening, yard work and planting trees as well as woodworking.