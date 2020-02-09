Crossland, Jimmy L.
0 entries

Crossland, Jimmy L.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BOX ELDER | Jimmy Lee Crossland, 61, died Feb. 5, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Viewing begins at 11 a.m., with a Celebration of Life service at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Burial will be at 3 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

To send flowers to the family of Jimmy Crossland, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 12
Visitation
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
11:00AM-1:00PM
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Blvd
Rapid City, SD 57702
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Jimmy's Visitation begins.
Feb 12
Funeral Service
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
1:00PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Jimmy's Funeral Service begins.
Feb 12
Graveside Service
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
3:00PM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Vally Dr
Sturgis, SD 57785
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Jimmy's Graveside Service begins.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News