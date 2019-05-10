{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX FALLS | Richard Alden Cutler, 77, died May 8, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on May 13, at First United Methodist Church in Sioux Falls, followed by a reception at the church. Visitation with family present will be from 2-4 p.m. on May 12, at Miller Funeral Home–Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Ave., Sioux Falls.

Cutler, Richard A.
