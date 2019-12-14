{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | James Allen "Jim" Czywczynski, 82, died Dec. 12, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with Vigil to follow on Monday, Dec. 16, at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the church. Burial will be  at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Service information

Dec 16
Visitation
Monday, December 16, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help
520 Cathedral Dr
Rapid City, SD 57701
Dec 16
Wake
Monday, December 16, 2019
7:00PM-7:45PM
Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help
520 Cathedral Dr
Rapid City, SD 57701
Dec 17
Mass
Tuesday, December 17, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help
520 Cathedral Dr
Rapid City, SD 57701
Dec 17
Graveside Service
Tuesday, December 17, 2019
12:30PM-1:00PM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Vally Dr
Sturgis, SD 57785
