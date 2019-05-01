{{featured_button_text}}

WHITEWOOD | Donavan Earl Dachtler, 88, died April 18, 2019, and Velma Mae Dachtler, 83, died April 28, 2019.

Donavan served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on May 2, at the First Presbyterian Church in Whitewood. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

