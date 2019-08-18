SHERIDAN, Wyo. | Eugene H. Dahn passed away Aug. 9, 2019, peacefully in his home from natural causes. Gene was born Aug. 4, 1931, at his family's farm in Scotland, SD, to Henry “Hank” and Freida Dahn.
In 1939, his family moved to Rapid City, SD, where he grew up and married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Lethcoe. They married in 1950, before Gene joined the Air Force. Gene and Shirley had four children: Ken, Linda, Mark and Laurie. Linda passed away due to spina bifida shortly after her birth.
Gene and his family traveled to many places around the nation during his time in the Air Force. He traveled to many countries on various deployments and retired from the Air Force in 1975 as a Senior Master Sargent.
Gene and Shirley returned to Rapid City and he began his second career as an owner/broker at Flack Hoffman Real Estate. After 20 years, Gene and Shirley retired “for good.” They spent many years traveling, snowbirding in Arizona, and spending time with family before Shirley's death in 2007. Gene continued to spend his winters in Apache Junction, AZ, where he met his second love, Karin Bentzen. Due to their failing health, Gene and Karin moved to Sheridan to be close to family in 2017. Gene greatly appreciated his home at Brookdale (now Elmcroft) cottages and driving his great-grandchildren around on his scooter.
Gene was a pillar in his family, bestowing respect, hard work, determination and commitment on future generations. His family was always his biggest priority and focus. Gene was greatly loved and will be dearly missed by all that had an opportunity to know him.
You have free articles remaining.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Linda; wife, Shirley; son, Ken; son-in-law, Ray; and significant other, Karin.
Gene is survived by his children, Mark Dahn and Laurie Walsh and their respective families; some cousins and distant family; and many friends.
Gene will be laid to rest with his wife and daughter at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD, with full retiree military honors.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at kanefuneral.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Eugene Dahn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.