SHERIDAN, Wyo. | Eugene H. Dahn, 88, died Aug. 9, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Aug. 20, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.

Kane Funeral Home 

