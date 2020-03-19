Daniels, James 'Bill'

SPEARFISH | James W. “Bill” Daniels, 83, went to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at his daughter’s home surrounded by loved ones.
James “Bill” was born on Jan. 25, 1937 in Hulett, WY, to John Woodrow and Sally (Roberts) Daniels. He married Jacqueline “Jackie” Campion on Sept. 2, 1955 in Minneapolis, MN. After his discharge from the Navy, they made their home in the Minneapolis area.
In 1975, James “Bill” and his wife and seven children moved to the Black Hills area where he worked at various occupations over the years.
James “Bill” was survived by his wife of 64 years, Jackie, Spearfish; his seven children: Theresa Daniels of Spearfish, Jeffrey (Ladonna) of Sheridan, WY, Melanie (Curtis) Williamson of Sundance, WY, Colleen (Donovan) Williamson of Piedmont, Jerry (Alice) of Battle Ground, WA, Julie (Kevin) Tikka of Kalispell, MT, and Tony (Karleen) of Yacolt, WA; along with 48 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, Art (Ellie) of Sturgis, and John (Pat) of Belle Fourche; eight sisters, Cleo Williamson, Martha (Steve) Gustafson, Myrna (Mark) Berryhill, all of Spearfish, Caroline (Duane) Kuenzel and Joyce (Tom) Cederstrom, all of Belle Fourche, Evelyn (Sid) Simonson of Duluth, MN, Evonne (Matt) Freese of Ranchester, WY, and Dorothy (Marshall) Simonson of Bighorn, WY; and sisters-in-law, Barb Daniels of Belle Fourche and Darlene Daniels of Spearfish. He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Whitney Daniels; three brothers, Joe, Delmer and David; and brother-in-law, Myrl Williamson.
He remained a lifelong member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church. His Christianity, his grandchildren and a multitude of Christian friends were the highlights of his life.
Visitation and funeral services will be at Old Apostolic Lutheran Church in Spearfish. There will be a private family viewing from 4-5:30 p.m. today, with public viewing with no services from 6-7 p.m.
Private family funeral and graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 20.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory. Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
