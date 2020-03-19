Daniels, James 'Bill'

James “Bill” was born on Jan. 25, 1937 in Hulett, WY, to John Woodrow and Sally (Roberts) Daniels. He married Jacqueline “Jackie” Campion on Sept. 2, 1955 in Minneapolis, MN. After his discharge from the Navy, they made their home in the Minneapolis area.

James “Bill” was survived by his wife of 64 years, Jackie, Spearfish; his seven children: Theresa Daniels of Spearfish, Jeffrey (Ladonna) of Sheridan, WY, Melanie (Curtis) Williamson of Sundance, WY, Colleen (Donovan) Williamson of Piedmont, Jerry (Alice) of Battle Ground, WA, Julie (Kevin) Tikka of Kalispell, MT, and Tony (Karleen) of Yacolt, WA; along with 48 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, Art (Ellie) of Sturgis, and John (Pat) of Belle Fourche; eight sisters, Cleo Williamson, Martha (Steve) Gustafson, Myrna (Mark) Berryhill, all of Spearfish, Caroline (Duane) Kuenzel and Joyce (Tom) Cederstrom, all of Belle Fourche, Evelyn (Sid) Simonson of Duluth, MN, Evonne (Matt) Freese of Ranchester, WY, and Dorothy (Marshall) Simonson of Bighorn, WY; and sisters-in-law, Barb Daniels of Belle Fourche and Darlene Daniels of Spearfish. He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Whitney Daniels; three brothers, Joe, Delmer and David; and brother-in-law, Myrl Williamson.