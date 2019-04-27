RAPID CITY | Gordon Peter Dau, 94, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the Hospice House in Rapid City.
On Dec. 9, 1924, parents Henry and Marie (Arp) Dau welcomed him as the first of four children; Jean, Irene and Richard followed. After living in Beckton, WY, the family moved to Yutan, NE, when Gordon was in the 8th grade.
In 1943, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, completing training as a radio signalman. While in the Navy, he served with JASCO–Joint Assault Signal Company, serving honorably and receiving the Victory Medal, American Area Campaign Medal and the Asiatic-Pacific Area Campaign Medal.
After WWII, Gordon and Iris (Chord) Dau were married. Iris’ four children Sue, Pam, Marsha, and Michael from a prior marriage were an instant family. David, Dita, and Teresa followed making the instant family a rather large family. During this time, Gordon worked in Omaha, NE, as a meat cutter for Amour’s over 30 years. After his divorce in 2000, he moved to Rapid City, to enjoy the Black Hills. The last several years of his life were spent living independently at the State Veteran’s Home in Hot Springs.
Bringing life out from a block of wood, Gordon was an accomplished carver. He spent much of his time coaxing ducks, fish, bison, and other birds to emerge and be free. A keen mind to the end, Gordon could take on the best in cribbage and still peg out.
Preceding him in death were his siblings Jean, Richard, and Irene; and children, Sue and Marsha. Survivors include children, Pam DeArmoun of Iowa, and her children, Stacy, John, Tyler; Michael Matthews of Nebraska, and his children Becky, Kevin, Bailey, and Walker; David and Wendy Dau of Utah, and their children Zach, Caleb, and Sierra; Shanti Dita Ajeet of Utah; Teresa and Jim Postma of Rapid City, and their children Elizabeth and Thomas; along with numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, at the Michael J. Fitzmaurice State Veterans Home in Hot Springs. Inurnment will be at a later date.
