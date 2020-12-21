 Skip to main content
David A. Hodina
David A. Hodina

RAPID CITY | David A. Hodina, 61, died Dec. 21, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 28, at Kirk Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Private family burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

