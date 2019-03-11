Try 3 months for $3

LONETREE, Colo. | Richard Burch "Rich" Davis, 80, died peacefully on March 6, 2019. He was born Nov. 8, 1938, in Sterling, CO to Burch and Estella Davis.

Rich attended high school in Colby, KS. Shortly after high school, Rich joined the U.S. Navy where he served honorably for 3 years. While in the Navy he had the name of his lifelong sweetheart, “Marla Jo” tattooed on his shoulder. Marla Jo would become his wife of 59 years.

Rich worked at Safeway as a meat cutter for 34 years before retiring at the age of 55 to travel. After retiring, Rich and Marla Jo traveled extensively before embracing the RV lifestyle working as campground hosts in Utah and South Dakota. Rich loved being outdoors camping, fly fishing and river rafting. Rich also was known for knitting over 30 beautiful Afghans for family and friends.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 14, in Castle Rock, CO.

