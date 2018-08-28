Subscribe for 33¢ / day

HOT SPRINGS | John Willard "Jack" Davison, 91, died Aug. 25, 2018.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Services are pending.

Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home 

