RAPID CITY | Jerry Henry Denekamp, 71, passed away on Aug. 13, 2019.
Jerry was born Oct. 23, 1947, in Watertown to Henry and Melva Denekamp. He grew up and went to school in Gary, graduating in 1965. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1966. He married Judith Field on Oct. 2, 1971, in Atwater, MN. From this marriage Aaron, Eric, and Jennifer were born. They moved to Rapid City in 1989. Jerry retired from Ashley Furniture in 2009.
He is survived by his wife, Judith; children, Eric, Box Elder, Aaron (Cathleen), Black Hawk, Jennifer (Andy) Jerke, Mitchell; eight grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; a sister, Jean Haase, Brandon; sisters-in-law, Nancy and Carol; brothers-in-law, Dick and Allen; and nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers, James and John; sister, Jeanette; brother-in-law, Chic; and sister-in-law Barbara.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, at Behrens Wilson Funeral Home.
Services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, at Our Lady of the Black Hills in Piedmont. Interment will be at a later date at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Denekamp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.