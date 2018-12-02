HILL CITY | Dick Phelps DeNeui, 81, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, at Rapid City Regional Hospital.
Dick was born April 3, 1937, to Cornelius and Eva (Phelps) DeNeui in Sioux City, IA. Dick graduated from Chancellor High School, where he went on to obtain a Master’s degree in Public Education. Dick also did a stint in the United States Air Force.
Dick worked as a math teacher and an accomplished coach for basketball and track throughout South Dakota. Dick’s career lasted for 46 years, teaching 35 years in the public school systems and 11 years at the Oglala Lakota College in Rapid City. He met his wife, Kathy Brune, in Sioux Falls, and they were married for 30 years. They settled down in Hill City, where Dick ended up retiring.
Dick enjoyed and had a passion for hunting and fishing with his family and friends and also volunteering at the YMCA teaching and coaching kids.
Dick is survived by his wife, Kathy DeNeui; sons, Daniel (Meagan) DeNeui of Medford, OR, Darren (Katie) DeNeui of Platte, SD, and Todd DeNeui of Sioux Falls, SD; stepson, Michael (Nancy) Brune of St Paul, MN; daughters, Traci Scholl of Jasper, MN, and stepdaughter, Brenda (Brian) Behlings of Hill City; four grandsons and five granddaughters, and his sister, Myra DeNeui of Apple Valley, MN. Dick was preceded in death by his parents and multiple aunts and uncles.
Services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences at kirkfuneralhome.com.
