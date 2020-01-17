Deuter, Richard H.
Deuter, Richard H.

RAPID CITY | Richard H. Deuter, 94, died Jan. 14, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial will be at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

