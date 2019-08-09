{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Allan L. Dewald, 81, died Aug. 7, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Aug. 13, at Calvary Lutheran Church, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

To send flowers to the family of Allan Dewald, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Tags

Load comments