MITCHELL | Jacque A. Dierks, 71, passed away at home on Sunday, July 21, 2019, with family at his side.
Survivors include his wife of over 49 years, Patty; his two sons, Dr. Dustin (Kelly) Dierks of Sioux Falls, and Dr. Travis (Dr. Karina) Dierks of Spokane, WA; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Alissa, Andrew, Noah and Hannah; brothers, Duane of Sioux Falls and Denny (Lila) of Greeley, CO; sisters, Maxine Todd of San Lorenzo, CA, and Betty Knodel of Armour; sister-in-law, Jan Dierks of Mitchell; brother-in-law, Francis Cuka of Wagner; along with many nieces and nephews.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Frances Dierks; brothers, Richard, Lyle "Bub", and Larry; infant sister, Donna; his mother and father-in-law, Frank and Pauline Cuka; brothers-in-law, Rueben Knodel, Don Todd, William Cuka and Sam Hoff; sisters-in-law, Barbara Dierks, Polly Dierks, Dorothy Hoff, Irene Cuka, Mildred Cuka; and nieces, Tammy Knodel, Pam Todd, Carol Wallace, and Nancy Woodson.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. CDT on Thursday, July 25, at Will Funeral Chapel.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 26, at First Lutheran Church. A committal service with military honors will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Armour. There will be a gathering at the Blue Moon in Armour following burial.
Memorials in Jack’s honor may be directed to the Rochford Community Church or Volunteer Fire Department.
For full notice see willfuneralchapel.com.
