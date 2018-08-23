Subscribe for 33¢ / day

HOT SPRINGS | Orval Howard Doak, 90, died on Aug. 19, 2018.

Chamberlain-McColley's Funeral Home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Doak, Orval H.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments