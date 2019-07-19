RAPID CITY | On July 15, 2019, Donald "Red" Dodge went to be with the Lord.
Red was born on Sept. 11, 1928 in Red Wing, MN, to Fred and Edna (Lansing) Dodge. He grew up with his seven siblings in Pierce County. He attended school at Goodhue County Schools where he was crowned “King of Hearts” his senior year. After graduation in 1947, Red went to work for the Red Wing Shoe Company in Red Wing, MN. He worked there as a shipping clerk until February 1951, when he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. Upon discharge, he married the love of his life, M. Rochelle Boleen on April 18, 1953.
Red returned to the Red Wing Shoe Company, moving to Dallas, TX, to operate the RWS Warehouse. In 1962, he moved his growing family back to Red Wing to coordinate shipping and support for the company’s international efforts. In 1968, Red moved his family to Rapid City, where he opened and managed the Red Wing Shoe Store. He retired from full-time work in December 1987 but continued part-time until 1999.
Red and Rochelle loved music and dancing. They cut many rugs over the years enjoying the 49 Club and the Elks.
Red was an easygoing, likable guy who loved to laugh. He usually remembered your name and probably your shoe size (thank you Dale Carnegie)! He found enjoyment in golfing, watching ballgames, listening to music, and dancing.
He loved spending time with his grandchildren, each one of them had a special place in his heart. In addition, he taught his children and grandchildren card games and always wanted to win. He was an active member of the First Congregational Church and enjoyed participating in the “Wood Chucks” and numerous other activities. Red’s nieces and nephews also held a special place in his heart and he was blessed with many visits from them.
Red was preceded in death by his parents; his cherished wife, Rochelle; his precious daughter, Karen; and six of his siblings.
He is survived by three children, Susan (Dustan) Gilyard, Rapid City, Brian (Sally) Dodge, Piedmont, and Jeana Dodge, Larkspur, CO; his sister, Marilyn Grosse, Red Wing, MN; sisters-in-law, Betty Baker and Margaret Erickson; seven grandchildren, Amy Behrens-Graves, Rory Behrens, Lacy (Ben) Simmons, Jared (Sarah) Gilyard, Michael (Jenny) Gilyard, Tyler Dodge, and Brianna (Benjamin) Johnson; eight great-grandchildren; and his special friend, Sandy Tucker.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 22, at First Congregational Church, with visitation one hour prior to services.
Inurnment will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, with full military honors rendered by Rushmore VFW Post 1273 and the South Dakota Army National Guard.
A memorial in Red’s name will be established to Regional Health Home+ Hospice House.
Arrangements by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
