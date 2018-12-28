FORT PIERRE | Dan Donahue, 74, died Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, at the State Veterans Home in Hot Springs.
Dan was born Oct. 17, 1944, in Fort Pierre to John and Mary Eleanor "Bae" (Millan) Donahue. He grew up in Fort Pierre, graduating from Stanley County High School. He went on to attend SDSU, graduating with a BS in Ag Economy.
In March 1968, Dan was drafted into the Army and served in Vietnam, where he obtained the rank of Captain and was awarded the Bronze Star. Following his discharge from service in 1972, he married Sharon and they had three children. Dan and his family lived all over the U.S. while he worked for Monsanto. Dan worked in agriculture until retiring from Con Ag.
His charm, sense of humor and wit made him a pleasure to be around and earned him the appropriate nickname "Dapper Dan." He was a lifelong learner with an incredible zest for life. His wonderful and kind heart made him a best friend to many and he was respected and loved by everyone he met. Dan was generous to a fault, and was a terrific father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He was equally at home cutting it up on the dance floor, hunting, or riding a horse.
He also had a love for horse racing.
Dan is survived by his daughter, Megan (Barry) Richardson; son, Michael Donahue; brother, Pat Donahue; his darling partner, LaCinda Hanson; grandchildren, Hannah Donahue, Ethan Howe, Kayden Richardson and Liam Richardson; great-grandson, King Hezekiah Wilson; the mother of his children, Sharon Bricker; nieces and nephews, Stefani Thornton, Shannon Bae-Donahue, Brianne Riggins, Jamie Tullo, Jim Tullo and Tate Patrick LaPlaunt; and special friends, Danny Hall and Joe Thorne.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Katherine Donahue; sister, Mary Joan Peterson; brother, Mark Joel; and his parents.
Visitation begins at 5 p.m. CST, with 6 p.m. prayer services today at Isburg Funeral Chapel.
Services will be 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 29, at the Pat Duffy Community Center.
Burial will be at 1 p.m. MST on Monday, Dec. 31, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.