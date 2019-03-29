Try 3 months for $3
Gene Donnafield

FORT MEADE | Gene Philip Donnafield, 69, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Fort Meade VA Medical Center.

Gene was born March 14, 1950, in Hot Springs to Harvey E. Donnafield and Viola (Rasmussen) Donnafield. After growing up in Hot Springs, he enlisted in the Army, serving from March 3, 1968 until July 1988, including two tours in Vietnam.

Gene married Lucille Chole in 1971. Born of this marriage were Tonia Marie in 1973, and Bryon in August 1979. They later divorced. Gene married Bertha Rodriguez in 1984, and they later divorced before he married Therese Redmond in 1996. They would later divorce as well.

Survivors include his children, Tonia and Bryon; a grandchild, Sean Robert Sloan; his brother, John (Bobbie Jo) Donnafield; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Viola Donnafield; and his sister, Shirley Bogner.

Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 1, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Condolences may be sent to the family at kinkadefunerals.com.

