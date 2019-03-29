FORT MEADE | Gene Philip Donnafield, 69, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Fort Meade VA Medical Center.
Gene was born March 14, 1950, in Hot Springs to Harvey E. Donnafield and Viola (Rasmussen) Donnafield. After growing up in Hot Springs, he enlisted in the Army, serving from March 3, 1968 until July 1988, including two tours in Vietnam.
Gene married Lucille Chole in 1971. Born of this marriage were Tonia Marie in 1973, and Bryon in August 1979. They later divorced. Gene married Bertha Rodriguez in 1984, and they later divorced before he married Therese Redmond in 1996. They would later divorce as well.
Survivors include his children, Tonia and Bryon; a grandchild, Sean Robert Sloan; his brother, John (Bobbie Jo) Donnafield; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Viola Donnafield; and his sister, Shirley Bogner.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 1, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Condolences may be sent to the family at kinkadefunerals.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.