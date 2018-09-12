RAPID CITY | Daniel Ray Douglas, born March 10, 1952, died Sept. 8, 2018.
Dan was a retired Vietnam era vet. He was not married and had no children.
He leaves behind five brothers, Gary, Arlington, TX, Bruce, Lead, Lonnie, Strandburg, S.D., Mike, and Tom, Rapid City; three sisters, Jeannie, Sioux Falls, Jackie Sheehan, and Janelle Smith, Rapid City; and many nieces and nephews.
Dan will be missed by those who knew and loved him.
A service will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14 at Tom's house, 3916 Falcon Drive. Please come and celebrate Dan's life with us.
