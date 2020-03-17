Douthit, Kerwin 'Pee Wee'
Douthit, Kerwin 'Pee Wee'

HOT SPRINGS | Kerwin "Pee Wee" Phoenix Douthit, 80, died March 13, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

