Drake, Eugene 'Gene'

LAFAYETTE, Colo. | Eugene “Gene” Drake joined his beloved first wife Carol and their son, Richard Eugene on April 10, 2020. Gene died in Lafayette, with his daughter and two grandsons present.

Gene was born on July 7, 1928, in Hot Springs, SD. He grew up in Wyoming and South Dakota and graduated from high school in Chadron, NE. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea, attended Chadron State College and in 1951 graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder with a BS degree in Civil Engineering. While at CU he met Carol Garner and they were married in 1952. Gene graduated from the University of Denver College of Law in 1963. He spent his professional career as Corporate Secretary for Denver-based Ideal Cement Company.

After his retirement in 1985, Gene did pro bono legal work, volunteered extensively with Kiwanis and other organizations, and enjoyed his retirement.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Jean Garner Drake; son, Richard Eugene Drake; parents, Jefferson Emory and Myrtle Huxtable Drake; and his brother, Wayne and sister-in-law, Bea Drake.